Jharkhand CM unveils tourism logos, website

Ranchi, Sep 11 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday launched tourism logos, a website and an application to showcase the state's natural beauty to the world.

The tourism department's logo features an elephant welcoming guests with its trunk raised, with a 'saal' tree, birds, a hill, Palash flower, the pilgrim town of Deoghar and a waterfall in the background.

"Jharkhand is known for its mineral reserves. But the state is also bestowed with natural beauty. People will visit our state more if we showcase it properly," Soren said during the launch.

He also unveiled the logo of Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation (JTDC), which features an elephant with its trunk raised and showcases tribal art and musical instruments, religious heritage, and natural resources and mining.

The JTDC website, launched by Soren, offers information about various spots and enables seamless booking of hotels.

Highlighting the immense potential of the state's tourism sector, the CM said, "The state's natural beauty has remained untouched for long. Now, efforts are being made to showcase it in a better manner. These initiatives will help develop the state's tourism sector, boosting the local economy and generating employment." The CM also unveiled a cultural troupe management system (CTMS) application to provide a platform to Jharkhand artistes, and launched a book titled 'Savouring Jharkhand... a culinary journey through indigenous flavours' on the state's cuisines.

Soren also distributed appointment letters among 19 newly recruited professionals in the state's Urban Development Department.

"The government has been making efforts for the overall development of the state. We are committed to the betterment of people in villages as well as in cities," he added.

Soren said well-planned development of the cities is the need of the hour, as pressure on the urban areas is increasing due to migration from villages. PTI SAN SAN ACD