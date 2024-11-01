Jharkhand CM urges EC to direct district admins not to deny leaves to employees in festivals

Ranchi, Nov 1 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to issue directions to district administrations not to deny leaves to employees, including police personnel, in the ongoing festive season.

Advertisment

He stated that leaves were denied to the employees in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the state and election work.

PM Modi is scheduled to address two rallies at Chaibasa and Garhwa in poll-bound Jharkhand on November 4.

"Diwali was on October 31, now there is Bhaiya Dooj, Sohrai, Gohal Puja, Bandhana festival and Chitragupta Puja. The great festival of Chhath falls between November 4 and November 8. These festivals are very important for the people of Jharkhand.

Advertisment

In this, all the common people, government employees, police personnel take leave and go to their homes. But it has been informed that the district administrations are not giving any kind of leave due to elections and the proposed visit of the prime minister," Soren posted on X.

The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in two phases – November 13 and 20.

The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Advertisment

He urged the ECI to issue clear directives to district officials to grant leaves during this vital time, stating that it is essential that "public servants are able to participate in significant cultural events with their families".

Additionally, the CM called for the temporary release of buses and other vehicles currently seized for election purposes.

He proposed that these seized vehicles be released for a period from November 2 to 8 to ensure smooth travel by residents to visit their homes and celebrate Chhath.

Advertisment

Altogether 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities (PwD), third gender and senior citizens over 85 years of age, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections. PTI NAM BDC