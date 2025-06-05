Jharkhand CM urges people to conserve environment to save mankind

Ranchi, Jun 5 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday emphasised the need for environmental conservation, stating that protecting ecology is essential for the survival of humanity.

Addressing an event held to mark World Environment Day here, the chief minister said, "Today, the entire world is concerned about environmental conservation. If we are able to preserve our ecology, forests, trees, plants, and rivers, we will also ensure the protection of human life." Soren highlighted the deep-rooted connection between the people of Jharkhand and nature.

"The very name 'Jharkhand' evokes images of forests, rivers, and mountains. The people of this state have always been close to nature and have a tradition of living in harmony with it," he said.

Earlier in the day, both Soren and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar extended greetings to the citizens on World Environment Day.

The governor posted a message on X, urging people to pledge towards conserving nature and promoting sustainable development.

"Let us all come together to take a pledge for conserving nature and achieving balanced development. Clean air, clean water, and a green future -- this will be the true legacy we leave for our future generations," Gangwar said.

As part of the day's observance, the governor also participated in a tree plantation drive on the Raj Bhavan premises in Ranchi. PTI NAM ACD