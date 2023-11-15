Jharkhand CM urges PM Modi for special schemes for tribals

Khunti, Nov 15 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to formulate special schemes for tribals, especially for those who have been displaced because of exploitation of mineral resources in the state.

Addressing a public meeting in the presence of the PM in Khunti district, Soren said historians have failed to give tribal the place they deserve in history.

"Jharkhand has progressed in many ways. Be it mineral wealth, players, or any other topic. Prime minister, we would like to urge that a large number of tribals who live in the forests have to bear the brunt of displacement due to exploitation of mineral resources," he said.

I hope that a special action plan is prepared for people living in the forests, Soren said.

"It is very strange that while we have reached the moon, tribals, primitive tribes, dalits, backward castes and extremely backward castes continue to fight for their rights. This gap should be bridged. Today, we talk about the last person standing in the line of development, but unfortunately this seems to be confined to papers only." Tribal society has been fighting for its rights for centuries, Soren said, adding that a tribal is always been ready to be hanged.

"It is unfortunate that historians have not given a place to tribals till date. Today, a special announcement has been made for the primitive tribes. The upliftment of primitive tribes is the responsibility of all of us. If primitive tribes do not survive, our existence will be at stake," Soren said.

Soren was referring to the launch of the Rs 24,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PM PVTG) Mission for the holistic development of around 28 lakh PVTGs in the country.

Earlier, he welcomed the prime minister to Jharkhand on the occasion of birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

"Jharkhand is a tribal-dominated state. I myself also come from the tribal community. Today, the central government has connected the entire country with the PVTG Mission. Lord Birsa Munda is worshiped not only in this state, but in the entire country. Jharkhand has always been the land of heroes, be it Lord Birsa Munda, Sido-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav, Phulo-Jhano, or Telang Khadiya," the CM said. PTI NAM/SAN NAM MNB