Jharkhand CM urges PM to ensure safe return of Indians stranded in Gulf

Ranchi, Mar 3 (PTI) Calling the rapidly evolving situation in the Gulf countries a matter of "extreme concern", Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take urgent steps to ensure the safe return of Indians stranded in the region.

Soren said his government stands ready to extend all necessary assistance to people from Jharkhand currently abroad.

In a post on X on Monday night, he appealed to PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to "kindly take necessary steps to safely bring back to the homeland all Indians who feel unsafe or stranded in this grave situation." He urged residents of Jharkhand and other Indians living in Gulf countries to remain vigilant, assuring them that "India stands with you".

Addressing people from the state residing in the Gulf, Soren said those facing any distress should immediately contact the Jharkhand State Migrant Control Room.

He also shared helpline numbers for assistance -- 1800-3456-526, 0651-2480083, 2481188, 2480058.

Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei was killed in a major attack by Israel and the United States on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump said the heavy and pinpoint bombing of Iran would continue through the week or as long as necessary.

In the wake of the situation, many airspaces in West Asia have been closed, causing massive flight disruptions, leaving passengers stranded in different cities.