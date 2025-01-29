Jharkhand CM urges PM to ensure safe return of stranded Indians from Gulf nations

Ranchi, Mar 2 (PTI) Terming the rapidly evolving situation in the Gulf countries as a matter of "extreme concern," Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take necessary steps to ensure the safe return of Indians stranded in the region.

Soren assured that his government would provide every assistance to citizens from the state stranded abroad.

"The rapidly changing situation in the Gulf region is a matter of extreme concern… I request the Honourable Prime Minister, respected Shri @narendramodi ji, and the Honourable Foreign Minister, respected Shri @DrSJaishankar ji, to kindly take necessary steps to safely bring back to the homeland all Indians who feel unsafe or stranded in this grave situation," Soren posted on X.

He appealed to all Jharkhand residents living in Gulf countries, as well as people across India, to remain vigilant, assuring them that "India stands with you." "In particular, I appeal to all those from Jharkhand residing in #GulfStates countries that in any distress, they should contact the Jharkhand State Migrant Control Room @migrantcell_JH," his post read.

Soren shared the helpline numbers for assistance: Toll-Free Helpline: 1800-3456-526; Landline: 0651-2480083, 0651-2481188, 0651-2480058; WhatsApp: 9470132591, 9431336472, 9431336398, 9431336427, 9431336432. PTI NAM MNB