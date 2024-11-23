Jharkhand CM's brother Basant Soren wins Dumka

Ranchi, Nov 23 (PTI) Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's brother Basant Soren won the Dumka assembly seat by 14,588 votes on Saturday, according to the Election Commission.

BJP candidate Sunil Soren was in second place in the seat, securing 81,097 votes. The JMM candidate got 95,685 votes.

Basant Soren won the Dumka seat in a bypoll in 2020, defeating BJP's Lois Marandi by 6,842 votes.

In 2019, Hemant Soren contested two seats -- Barhait and Dumka -- and won both. Later, he vacated the Dumka seat from where his brother Basant Soren got elected in the bypoll.

Meanwhile, state minister Rameshwar Oraon of the Congress won from Lohardaga seat, defeating AJSU Party's Neeru Shanti Bhagat by 34,670 votes, as per the EC. PTI NAM/SAN SOM