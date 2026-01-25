Jharkhand CM's London trip an outing: BJP's Marandi

Ranchi, Jan 25 (PTI) Former Jharkhand BJP chief and Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi on Sunday questioned Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s visit to London, alleging that the trip was an “outing” with senior state officials.

Marandi said the official event in Davos had concluded on January 23, and wondered what the CM was doing in London thereafter.

“What is the Jharkhand chief minister doing in London now?” he told reporters.

Soren is on an official visit to Davos in Switzerland and the UK from January 18 to 26 with an 11-member state delegation to attract global investment, an official said.

The CM is currently in London, where he is interacting with experts from various fields, industry representatives and institutional stakeholders, according to an official statement.

Marandi said it has been a long-standing tradition for the chief minister to unfurl the national flag at the Republic Day event in Jharkhand’s Dumka.

“Soren will not hoist the tricolour on Republic Day in Dumka this year as he, along with top state officials, is outing and shopping in London markets. This is an insult to the Constitution and democracy,” he alleged.

He also demanded that the state government place detailed accounts of the visit in the public domain.

Reacting to the remarks, the Jharkhand Congress accused Marandi of misleading the public.

"The statement made by Marandi is completely misleading, baseless and politically motivated. The chief minister's visit was undertaken with the clear objective of attracting investment, creating jobs and accelerating economic development in Jharkhand," Congress media in-charge Satish Paul Munj said.