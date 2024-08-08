Jharkhand: CoBRA battalion jawan injured in IED explosion

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Aug 8 (PTI) A CoBRA battalion jawan was injured in an IED explosion on Thursday during a search operation against Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am in Saranda forest in Chotanagara police station area, a police statement said.

Jitendra Dani, sub-inspector of the CoBRA 209 battalion, was airlifted and admitted to a Ranchi hospital for better treatment, it said.

"During the search operation on Thursday in the Chotanagra police station area, an IED planted by the Maoists targeting the security forces exploded, in which sub-inspector of CoBRA 209 battalion Jitendra Dani got injured," the statement said.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint operation by security personnel, comprising Chaibasa Police, CoBRA battalion, Jharkhand Jaguar and CRPF, was launched in the forest area under the Chotanagra and Jharaikela police station limits.

The police got information that Maoist leaders Misir Besra, Anal, Anmol, Ashwin, Pintu Lohara, Chandan Lohara, Amit Hansda along with their squad members were moving around in Saranda in Kolhan area, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar met the injured jawan at the hospital in Ranchi and spoke to doctors about his health condition, according to a statement issued by Raj Bhavan.

He wished for a speedy recovery of the jawan.

Speaking to reporters at the hospital, the governor said that there has been a decline in Maoist incidents but the menace needs to be wiped out completely from the state. PTI SAN BDC SAN ACD