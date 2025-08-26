Jharkhand: Committee formed to probe suicide of medical student

Jamshedpur, Aug 26 (PTI) The East Singhbhum district administration in Jharkhand on Tuesday set up a committee to investigate the death of a third-year student at a private medical college in Jamshedpur, officials said.

The committee will be headed by Additional District Magistrate (L&O) Bhagirath Prasad, and will have Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Dhalbhum) Chandrajit Singh and DSP (HQ-1) Bhola Prasad as members, they said.

Divyanshu Pandey, 21, died by allegedly consuming poison in his hostel room at the Manipal Medical College on August 21.

Students of the medical college staged a protest outside the campus on Saturday, alleging administrative negligence over the death of Pandey, who was a resident of Samstipur in Bihar.

The students alleged that the college administration had delayed in arranging an ambulance, and accused a senior official of harassing them.

Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi directed the committee to submit a detailed report to him within a week.

Following the incident, the college said that it had suspended the employee in charge of transportation and constituted an internal committee to probe the allegations. PTI BS SOM