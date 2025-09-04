Jharkhand: Complaint against Dhanbad Cong leader for indecent remarks against judiciary

Dhanbad, Sep 4 (PTI) A lawyer on Thursday filed a complaint against former Jharia MLA and Congress leader Purnima Neeraj Singh in a Dhanbad court for allegedly making indecent remarks against the judiciary.

The complaint pertains to comments allegedly made by Singh during a candlelight march organised in protest against the acquittal of former BJP leader Sanjiv Singh, accused in the 2017 murder of Purnima's husband Neeraj Singh, a former deputy mayor of Dhanbad.

Waqar Ahmed, a lawyer in Dhanbad court, told PTI that during a candle protest march held on Monday evening near Randhir Verma Chowk here, Purnima Neeraj Singh had allegedly made indecent remarks against the judiciary and the judge who gave the acquittal order.

"This has angered the advocates and the judicial fraternity as she addressed the judiciary as 'unjust' and made highly objectionable remarks like 'increasing the power of the judge's glasses.' If there is disagreement with a court's decision then an appeal can be made in the High Court or Supreme Court. But in no way should judges be insulted from a public platform. I have lodged a complaint in the CJM court and the matter will be heard on Saturday," said Ahmed, who filed the complaint in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court of Dhanbad.

A special MP-MLA court in Dhanbad on August 27 acquitted former Jharia MLA Sanjiv Singh and nine others in the 2017 murder case of his cousin and former deputy mayor Neeraj Singh, citing lack of evidence.

Purnima Neeraj Singh took out a candle march from the District Council Ground to Randhir Verma Chowk in protest against the court's decision.