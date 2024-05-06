Jharkhand: Cong candidate Yashashwini Sahay, JMM’s Mathura Mahto file nominations for LS polls

Ranchi/Bokaro, May 6 (PTI) Congress candidate Yashashwini Sahay on Monday filed her nomination from the Ranchi Lok Sabha seat, while JMM’s Mathura Mahto and AJSU Party’s Chandra Prakash Chaudhary filed their papers for Giridih parliamentary constituency.
Yashashwini was accompanied by former Union minister and her father Subodh Kant Sahay and JMM Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji when she submitted her nomination to the returning officer at the collectorate office.
The opposition INDIA bloc also held a public meeting, seeking votes in favour of Yashashwini at Ranchi’s Morabadi ground.
Addressing the gathering, Congress state in-charge Ghulam Ahamad Mir claimed that the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls indicate the alliance is way ahead of the BJP, as people are wholeheartedly supporting the coalition.
“Various surveys show that the INDIA bloc will get at least 125 seats in the first two phases of the polls... I have full faith that people of Jharkhand will vote for candidates of the alliance in all the 14 Lok Sabha seats,” he said.
The bloc also organised a public rally in Bokaro in support of Giridih Lok Sabha candidate Mathura Mahto, which was participated by Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren.
Mahto, the JMM’s Tundi MLA, will contest against AJSU Party’s Chandra Prakash Chaudhary.
Making a scathing attack on the BJP, the CM said, “It came to power with the promise of controlling price rise. But, after the formation of the government, the price of an LPG cylinder soared to over Rs 1,100, while petrol and diesel rates jumped to over Rs 100. Now, the party leaders do not talk about price rise anymore.” Soren also alleged that it lied to people and misguided them.
“The BJP leaders are silent over unemployment, too. They had promised to provide two crore jobs, but are now mum over it,” he said.
Chaudhary was accompanied by Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and AJSU party chief Sudesh Mahto when he submitted his nomination papers. PTI SAN RBT