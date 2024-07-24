Jharkhand Cong discusses strategies for upcoming assembly polls

Ranchi, Jul 24 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress on Wednesday held a series of meetings to discuss strategies for the upcoming assembly polls in the state and activate the ground-level party workers.

Led by state Congress president Rajesh Thakur and in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, the rounds of meetings started with party legislators at Circuit House in Ranchi.

Apart from the polls, the party’s strategy for the upcoming monsoon session of the Jharkhand assembly was also discussed, a party official said.

The monsoon session of the Jharkhand Assembly will begin on July 26 and continue till August 2. This will be the last session of the fifth Jharkhand Assembly.

Mir said various issues, including the party’s strategy for the assembly polls and upcoming monsoon session, were discussed.

"The party will announce the name of the Congress legislative party (CLP) leader in a day or two," he told reporters.

The post of CLP leader became vacant after the former minister Alamgir Alam, who is in jail in connection with a money laundering case, resigned from the state cabinet and also, as the leader of the CLP on June 10.

When asked about seat-sharing for the upcoming assembly polls, Mir said the party would contest the polls with its ally partners in Jharkhand.

"The seat-sharing pact will be smooth, as it happened in Lok Sabha. We are not concerned about the number of seats but we want candidates who have a strong base on ground level,” he said.

Mir and Thakur also chaired a meeting with intellectuals of other backward classes and scheduled castes.

Later, a meeting with party district presidents and the in-charge was held, where they were asked to activate the booth level and panchayat level party workers for the upcoming assembly polls.

Earlier, the two leaders unveiled the Jharkhand Youth Congress' 'Har Ghar Khatkhat' (knocking every door) campaign.

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said that under the campaign, members of the youth Congress will visit door-to-door at blocks and panchayat levels to take stock on whether the benefits of government schemes are reaching them.