Jharkhand Cong MLAs leave for Delhi to discuss post poll developments with national leadership

Ranchi, Feb 5 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress ministers and legislators led by party's state president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh left for Delhi on Wednesday to discuss post poll developments with national party leadership.

A meeting of Jharkhand leaders is scheduled with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Thursday, a party spokesperson said.

"Various issues, especially the upcoming budget, civic body polls and performance of party ministers, will be discussed during the meeting," Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti said.

He said this would be the first formal meeting with the party's national leadership after the assembly polls in Jharkhand.

"The national leadership will be made aware about the progress of the promises and guarantees made to the people of Jharkhand during the elections. One major promise of providing financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women every month has already been fulfilled," Shanti said.

He added that party strategies for the upcoming civic body polls in Jharkhand would also be discussed.

Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir has recently urged the chief minister to hold the civic polls in the state on party lines.

Elections for the urban local bodies, pending since April 2023, are held sans party symbols in the state.

The Congress has also demanded for separate allocation in the budget to conduct caste census in the state, he said. PTI SAN SAN RG