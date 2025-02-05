Jharkhand Cong MLAs leave for Delhi to discuss post-poll developments with national leadership

Ranchi, Feb 5 (PTI) A delegation of Jharkhand Congress ministers and legislators, led by state president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, left for Delhi on Wednesday to meet the national party leadership regarding post-poll developments.

According to a party spokesperson, a meeting of Jharkhand leaders is scheduled with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Friday.

Initially set for Thursday, the meeting was rescheduled to February 7 due to unavoidable reasons, a party statement said.

"Various issues, especially the upcoming budget, civic body polls and performance of party ministers will be discussed during the meeting," Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti said.

He said this would be the first formal meeting with the party's national leadership after the assembly polls in Jharkhand.

"The national leadership will be updated on the progress of the promises and guarantees made to the people during the elections, including the financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month to women, which has already been implemented," Shanti said.

He added that party strategies for the upcoming civic body polls would also be discussed.

Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir had recently urged the chief minister to hold the civic polls in the state on party lines. These elections, which have been pending since April 2023, are typically held without party symbols in the state.

The Congress has also demanded for separate allocation in the budget to conduct caste census in the state, he said.