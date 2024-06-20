Jharkhand Cong panel begins LS poll performance review

Godda, Jun 20 (PTI) The poll review committee of the Jharkhand Congress on Thursday started evaluating the party's performance in the five Lok Sabha seats where it faced defeat.

Out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, the INDIA bloc won five seats – two by the Congress and three by the JMM. The BJP was victorious in the remaining nine seats.

Headed by its president Pradeep Balmuchu, the panel discussed about the reasons for the party’s defeat in the Godda seat with workers at the district Congress headquarters in that constituency.

“We have started reviewing the poll debacle in the five seats. The panel will submit its report to the high command,” Balmuchu said.

Godda district Congress president Dinesh Prasad Yadav said party workers apprised the panel head that “money power prevailed over manpower” during elections to the seat.

Meanwhile, state Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti said the review process of the committee on June 21, 23 and 24 for the remaining seats has been postponed.

He said a statewide demonstration on the issue of NEET "paper leak" is scheduled on June 21, as well as a meeting on June 24 under the chairmanship of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi regarding the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand.