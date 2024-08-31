Jharkhand: Cong panel for assembly polls holds meeting with party leaders

Ranchi, Aug 31 (PTI) A three-member Congress committee reached Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi on Saturday to review preparations for the assembly elections this year, a party official said.

The panel is holding meetings with its state president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh and Congress legislature party leader Rameshwar Oraon, among others.

The committee members are evaluating various factors, including political and social equations, and geographical conditions in the assembly constituencies, he said.

The probable candidates that the party will nominate for the elections are also being discussed, the official said.

The committee will also meet district presidents, heads of corporations and commissions at the Congress Bhawan here on Sunday. PTI SAN RBT