Jharkhand: Cong panel to begin LS poll performance review from June 20

Ranchi, Jun 16 (PTI) The poll review committee of the Jharkhand Congress will start evaluating the party's performance in the five Lok Sabha seats where it faced defeat, from June 20, the head of the panel said on Sunday.

The decision was taken at a meeting held here at Congress Bhawan, committee president Pradeep Balmuchu said.

"The Congress had fielded its candidates in seven seats under the INDIA bloc, out of which we won only two seats. It is necessary to investigate the reasons for the defeat in the five seats," Balmuchu said.

He asserted that the Congress has time to “rectify its mistakes” and emerge stronger before the assembly polls, due later this year.

Out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, the INDIA bloc won five seats – two by the Congress and three by the JMM. The BJP was victorious in the remaining nine seats.

State Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti said the committee members will visit Godda, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Chatra and Ranchi Lok Sabha constituencies in the first phase from June 20, and subsequently cover all the 14 seats.

Jharkhand Congress In-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir had earlier this week said the party decided to set up a committee for a comprehensive review of its performance in each seat in the state. PTI SAN RBT