Jharkhand Cong sets up 5,600 committees to strengthen organisation: Raju

Ranchi, Dec 19 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju said on Friday that the party has constituted 5,600 committees to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level across the state.

The committees have been constituted at two levels: one at the panchayat and the other in wards of the urban local bodies. Out of the 5,600 committees, 4,500 were constituted in gram panchayats and 1,100 in the urban local bodies, he said.

The Congress is a constituent of the ruling JMM-led coalition in the state, “The committees will hold a meeting every month at their respective levels to discuss issues concerning the public. Each committee comprises 12 members. The process of constituting committees in some wards of the urban local bodies is in its final stages,” Raju told reporters.

He said that on December 28, the Congress observes its Foundation Day and it will be celebrated in every panchayat and municipal area of the state so that people can learn about the history of the party and its role in the freedom struggle and in shaping the country after independence.

Party flags will be hoisted in every office in panchayats and municipalities and for this, about 60,000 flags will be procured and distributed across the state.

After January 17 next year, for 20 days, conferences will be held at the block level with members of the Gram Panchayat Congress committees or the municipal Congress committees. During these meets, they will be taught how to strengthen the committees and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) will also be imparted training, he added.

Raju further added that the training of the BLAs will be crucial as, whenever the SIR process commences in Jharkhand, around 30,000 BLAs will work to prevent the alleged vote theft in the process.

He said that the Congress will hold rallies in every district to protest renaming of the MGNREGA.

During the protests, the message to the people will be conveyed about how the Modi government is allegedly snatching their ‘Right to Work’ and ‘Right to Fair Wages’, Raju said.

He said that the MGNREGA scheme is not only popular in India but also applauded at the international level. Many international experts have also written letters to the Government of India to withdraw the new name, VB-G RAM-G Bill, and revert to MGNREGA. PTI RPS NN