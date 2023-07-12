Jharkhand Cong stages silent protest over Rahul Gandhi's LS disqualification

Ranchi, Jul 12 (PTI) The Jharkhand unit of Congress staged a 'Maun Satyagrah' (silent protest) here on Wednesday to express solidarity with party leader Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

Sporting black masks on faces, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur along with party colleagues sat on a silent protest at Bapu Vatika at Morabadi ground here.

"The Modi government is making all efforts to silence the voice of Rahulji, who has been vocal against corruption, unemployment and inflation that have put common man of the country in trouble," Thakur told reporters.

The ‘Maun Satyagrah’ being organised across the country will give strength to the voice of Gandhi, he said.

Jharkhand Parliamentary Minister Alamgirl Alam and many Congress legislators also participated in the protest.

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha in March after he was convicted by a Surat court in Gujarat in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

The Gujarat High Court had on July 7 dismissed Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the case over his "Modi surname" remark. PTI SAN 3/8/2022 MNB