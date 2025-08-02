Jharkhand: Cong to stage demonstration in Ranchi on Aug 6 demanding 27 pc OBC quota in govt jobs

Ranchi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Jharkhand Congress is set to stage a demonstration near the Raj Bhawan here on August 6 to demand 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in state government jobs, a senior party leader said on Saturday.

The protest, to be staged by the party's OBC wing, will also raise voice against privatisation and outsourcing, he added.

"In Jharkhand, a Bill has already been passed raising the reservation of Scheduled Tribe to 28 per cent, OBC to 27 per cent and Scheduled Caste to 12 per cent. But, the Union government is sitting over it," Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Pradeep Yadav alleged while addressing journalists here.

"Every leader of the party will participate in the protest staged by the Congress’ OBC wing," he said.

Yadav said the OBC population in Jharkhand is about 55 per cent in comparison to 52 per cent in the country.

"There is a clear provision in the Constitution for reservations to strengthen OBCs educationally, economically and socially," he added. PTI SAN SAN MNB