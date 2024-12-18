Jharkhand Cong workers march to Raj Bhavan to protest against Adani issue, Manipur violence

Ranchi, Dec 18 (PTI) Hundreds of Congress workers from across Jharkhand marched to Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday to protest against the BJP-led Centre over a host of issues, including unrest in Manipur and bribery charges against Adani Group.

The procession, led by the party's state president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, began at the Congress Bhawan in Ranchi.

With placards and posters, the workers raised slogans against the Centre.

Addressing a public meeting after the culmination of the march, Kamlesh alleged, "The Centre is silent on the Manipur violence and the allegations levelled by the US prosecutors against the Adani group. The Centre is also refraining from discussing these issues in Parliament." Adani group had denied charges of paying bribe to secure favourable terms for solar power contracts, saying the allegations by US prosecutors are baseless and the conglomerate was compliant with all laws.

Kamlesh also claimed, "The law and order situation has collapsed in Manipur, atrocities on women are on the rise and murders are taking place now and then." More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May last year.

Congress legislature party leader Pradeep Yadav claimed, "The party has been raising its voice against corruption by certain corporate houses but the Centre is taking no action. The wrong policies of the Centre fueled the corruption." Congress leader and state finance minister Radhakrishna Kishore accused the BJP of "destroying" the economic and social equality that was envisioned in the country through the Constitution.

“The Congress will not tolerate the alleged misdeeds of the BJP government at the Centre,” he said.

Jharkhand health minister Irfan Ansari said the Constitution has given rights to every citizen of the country and the BJP is "hell-bent on insulting Baba Saheb Ambedkar".

He alleged that the prime minister was "weakening the borders of the country by ignoring Manipur".

State agriculture minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey claimed that the Constitution is "under threat under the BJP regime".

“They are trying to distort the social fabric and break the unity in the country,” she alleged. PTI SAN SAN BDC