Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju reviews organisational preparedness, BLA appointments

Ranchi, Jan 6 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress state in-charge K Raju on Tuesday held one-to-one meetings with the party’s cabinet ministers, MPs and MLAs to review organisational preparedness.

During the meetings, Raju assessed the status of appointments of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) across the state and reviewed the formation of 12-member committees at two levels – panchayats and wards of urban local bodies.

The exercise follows Raju’s earlier announcement on December 19 that block-level conferences would be held for 20 days after January 17 with members of Gram Panchayat Congress committees and municipal Congress committees.

He had said the meetings would focus on strengthening organisational units and training BLAs.

The party has set a target of appointing 30,000 BLAs in Jharkhand to check alleged vote theft during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, Raju had said.

Raju sought updates from MPs, state cabinet ministers and MLAs during the meetings on Tuesday.

State Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh was also present. PTI RPS RBT