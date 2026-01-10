Jharkhand Congress launches 45-day 'save MGNREGA' campaign

Ranchi, Jan 10 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Jharkhand on Saturday launched a 45-day 'save MGNREGA' campaign to protest the replacement of the UPA-era rural job guarantee law with VB-G RAM G.

Speaking to reporters, state Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh said a series of programmes, such as fasts, public awareness drives, street corner plays, and dharnas, will be held as part of the campaign.

"We have launched the 45-day campaign today with press conferences in all district headquarters. On Sunday, party leaders and workers will observe a one-day fast in front of the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar," he said.

"From January 12 to 29, street corner plays will be organised at the panchayat level, through which people would be made aware about the Centre's decision to replace MGNREGA," he added.

Kamlesh said dharnas will be held at the ward level from January 26 to January 30.

"From January 31 to February 6, 'save MGNREGA' dharnas will be conducted at the district level. The state assembly will be gheraoed between February 7 and February 15," he said.

"During the campaign, people will be made aware of the advantages of the previous MGNREGA. They will also be told about the rights taken away from them in the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grameen) Act or VB-G RAM G," he said.

The state BJP criticised the Congress, claiming that the party was opposing the new law only for political gain.

"In line with PM Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047, a new structure for rural development is being built with VB-G RAM G," BJP MP Vishnu Dayal Ram told reporters in Palamu. PTI SAN SAN SOM