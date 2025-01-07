Jharkhand Congress launches block-level protest march over Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar

Ranchi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Jharkhand Congress launched a block-level ‘Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman March’ Tuesday from Ranchi’s Khalari.

Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh led the march after garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Khalari.

Holding banners and posters, the party workers raised slogans seeking Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation over his comment during a debate in the Rajya Sabha last month.

"The Congress party is committed to protecting the Constitution, the values of social justice, and equality. These values are now being attacked by the BJP," Kamlesh said.

"The Congress will not tolerate the insult of the architect of the country’s Constitution. We want the home minister’s resignation for the remarks on Ambedkar ji," he said.

He said that the extended Congress working committee on December 26 in Karnataka’s Belgaum decided to launch ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ campaign across the country to press for the resignation of the home minister over his remarks.

“We launched the campaign at block level from Ranchi’s Khalari block today. The campaign will be held in every block of the state. I would also join the campaign in several blocks of the state,” he said.

During a debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha last month, Shah had said, "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar Bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have attained heaven for seven lifetimes)." Shah had also held a press conference in which he accused the Congress of twisting facts and distorting his comments in the Rajya Sabha. PTI SAN SBN SAN SBN