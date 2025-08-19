Congress ropes in cadre from Jharkhand for 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar

Ranchi: Hundreds of Congress members from Jharkhand, led by the party's state president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, left for Bihar on Tuesday morning to join the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

They will join the yatra in Bihar's Nawada, which shares a border with Jharkhand.

"To extend our support to the important cause raised by our leader, Rahul Gandhi, we left for Bihar to join the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. He is raising his voice for the people of Bihar," Kamlesh said.

State Congress media chairperson Satish Paul Munjini said around 500 party workers from across Jharkhand would join the yatra in Bihar.

State ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari, and Congress legislature party leader Pradeep Yadav will also join the Yatra, he added.

Gandhi, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, launched the 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Sasaram on Sunday as part of the Congress's campaign against what it claims to be "vote chori".