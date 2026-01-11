Jharkhand Congress observes day-long fast as part of 'save MGNREGA' campaign

Ranchi, Jan 11 (PTI) Congress workers in Jharkhand on Sunday observed a day-long fast as part of its 45-day 'save MGNREGA' campaign to protest against the replacement of the UPA-era rural job guarantee law with VB-G RAM G.

The party workers led by state Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh gathered at Ranchi's Morabadi ground and observed the fast in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Kamlesh said the Congress activists across the country were observing the fast near the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar, demanding repeal of the Centre's Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB—G RAM G) scheme.

"The 'save MGNREGA' campaign will continue for 45 days in the country. It was launched in Jharkhand on Saturday following press conferences across the state," Kamlesh said.

He alleged that the Centre "wants to take away" the rights given in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to the poor and labourers through the new law.

"The MGNREGA was not just a scheme; it was a legal guarantee of work for millions of rural labourers. Weakening the scheme is a direct attack on employment, dignity, and the rights of villagers," the Congress leader alleged.

Kamlesh said a series of programmes, such as fasts, public awareness drives, street corner plays, and dharnas, will be held as part of the 45-day campaign.

"During the campaign, people will be made aware of the advantages of the previous MGNREGA. They will also be told about the rights taken away from them in the VB-G RAM G scheme," he said.

The party workers also observed the day-long fast in all district headquarters of the state. PTI SAN BDC