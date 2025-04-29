Jharkhand: Congress' ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ rally on May 6, Kharge to attend

Ranchi, Apr 29 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh on Tuesday said the party's state-level ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ rally will be held here on May 6, and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will participate in the public meeting.

The rally was earlier scheduled to be held on May 3.

“The party has decided to postpone the state-level ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ (Save the Constitution) rally to May 6 from May 3. The rally will be attended by our national president Mallikarjun Kharge, national general secretary K C Venugopal and former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel,” Kamlesh told reporters here.

Several ministers, legislators and parliamentarians will also participate in the rally that is likely to start at 11 am, he said.

It will be followed by a meeting of the party’s extended working committee, Kamlesh said.

“Several important decisions are likely to be taken during the meeting,” he added. PTI SAN RBT