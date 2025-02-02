Jharkhand contributes significantly to country's exchequer, but nothing for it in Budget: Soren

Chaibasa, Feb 2 (PTI) Criticising the BJP-led government at the Centre, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday said Jharkhand contributes significantly to the country's exchequer with its mineral resources, but there was nothing for the state and its tribal population in the Union Budget.

Addressing a function in Chaibasa, Soren said he would continue the fight to secure Jharkhand's rights.

"Jharkhand contributes significantly to the country's exchequer with its mineral resources. But, there is nothing for the state in the Budget. Nothing is there for our tribal people," he said.

At the function, the CM laid the foundation stones for 178 projects worth Rs 315.28 crore, and inaugurated 68 projects worth Rs 96.97 crore.

"We are now developing a system under which block and district officials will reach the doorsteps of rural people to address their issues," he announced.