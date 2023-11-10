Jharkhand cops seize 100kg of ganja worth Rs 15 lakh, arrest two persons

Jamshedpur, Nov 10 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with 100kg of ganja worth over Rs 15 lakh during a vehicle-checking drive in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

According to police, the narcotics were seized from two cars on Jasola bridge, around 90 km from here, in Ghatsila subdivision.

Acting on a tip off that a few people from Odisha were peddling the narcotics in two cars for sale in East Singhbhum district, SP (Rural) Rishabh Garg constituted a team to arrest them, officials said.

During a vehicle checking drive on Jasola bridge on Thursday, police intercepted two vehicles and recovered 100kg of ganja.

The SP said while two persons were arrested, two others fled leaving their vehicle behind.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of NDPS Act. PTI BS MNB