Jharkhand cops seize 16,500 beers bottles from truck, driver arrested

Ramgarh, (Jharkh and), Sept 11 (PTI) As many as 16,500 bottles worth around Rs 28 lakh was seized from a truck on Ranchi-Patna national highway under Kuju outpost police station of Ramgarh district on Monday, police said.

Kishore Kumar Rajak, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Ramgarh, said the truck, on its way to Hazaribag from Bokaro, was intercepted on NH-33 under Kuju outpost police station.

The driver, Fani Ram (50), hailing from Kanjkiro village under Narayanpur police station in Bokaro district, was arrested for failing to produce valid documents, Rajak said. PTI COR BS MNB