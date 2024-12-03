Jharkhand cabinet: Council of ministers likely to take oath on Dec 5

Ranchi: The council of ministers of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand is likely to take oath on Thursday, a JMM leader said.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers at Raj Bhavan.

"Eleven ministers are likely to take oath of the JMM-led coalition government on December 5 around 12 noon," the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader told PTI.

Soren had taken oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand on November 28.

The INDIA bloc secured 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, while the BJP-led NDA won 24 seats.

The first meeting of the cabinet has decided to convene an assembly session from December 9-12.

Senior JMM MLA Stephen Marandi will conduct the proceedings as pro-tem speaker till a regular Speaker is elected.

The Congress is likely to get four ministerial berths and the RJD one, while the CPI(ML)L may also get one, according to sources.