Jharkhand: Counting of votes begins for Ghatshila bypoll

Ranchi, Nov 14 (PTI) The counting of votes for the Ghatshila bypoll in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district began on Friday morning, amid tight security arrangements, an official said.

The counting commenced at 8 am at the Jamshedpur Cooperative College, he said.

A 74.63 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypoll on November 11.

East Singhbhum District Election Officer (DEO)-cum-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Karn Satyarthi said the counting started with postal ballots, followed by EVMs.

A total of 20 rounds of counting will be conducted on 19 tables, he said.

Thirteen candidates are in the fray, but the main contest is likely to be between Somesh Chandra Soren of the JMM and the BJP's Babulal Soren, son of former chief minister Champai Soren.

Somesh is the son of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren, whose death on August 15 necessitated the bypoll. PTI SAN BDC ACD