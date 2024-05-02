Jharkhand: Couple, 2 children killed as motorcycle collides with car

Ranchi, May 2 (PTI) A couple and their two children were killed as their motorcycle collided with a car in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Thursday.

The accident happened near Bhelwatand Chowk in the Khalari police station area on Wednesday night, they said.

Pankaj Kumar, a homeguard posted at the SDPO's office in Tandwa, was traveling to Khalari with his wife and three children on the motorcycle when the accident happened.

"The motorcycle collided head-on with a car. The homeguard, his wife and two children were killed," Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Narayan Chaudhary told PTI.

The child, who survived the accident, has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, he said.

The driver of the car is absconding, police said. PTI SAN SAN SOM