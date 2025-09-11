Jharkhand: Couple, driver killed in separate accidents

Bokaro/Medininagar (Jharkhand), Sep 11 (PTI) Three persons, including a couple, were killed in two separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Bokaro and Palamu districts, police said on Thursday.

The first incident occurred near Govind Market within Balidih police station limits in which a couple died.

Balidih police station in-charge Naveen Kumar said, "Sanjeev Kumar had left home with his wife on a bike. A short distance from their home, a truck ran them over. They died on the spot." After the incident, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, he added.

In Palamu district, a teenager died when the car he was driving collided with an electricity pole near Bhunwa village under Patan police station, police said.

Police have identified the deceased as Dhirendra Kumar of Barsaita village within Patan police station limits.

Medininagar SDPO Manibhushan Prasad said, "Dhirendra was travelling to his maternal grandmother's house in Bhudwa village under Patan police station. He lost control over the car near Bhunwa village and collided into a pole, resulting in his death at the scene”. PTI COR RPS RPS MNB