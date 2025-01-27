Jharkhand: Court awards life term to tribal couple for murder

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jan 27 (PTI) A local court on Monday sentenced a tribal man and his wife to life imprisonment for killing his father over a land dispute in West Singhbhum district in 2021.

The court of Additional District and Session Judge-III awarded life imprisonment to Sanjay Sundi and his wife Manisha Sundi for the crime.

It also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 each on the duo.

According to the FIR, the couple had beaten him to death following an altercation over a land dispute on the night of May 17, 2021. PTI CORR BS RBT