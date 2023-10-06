Jharkhand court sentences couple to life in jail for murder

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Oct 6 (PTI) A local court here on Friday sentenced a couple to life in jail for murdering a man over a land dispute in Manatu police station area of Palamu district in 2019.

The court of additional sessions judge Abhimanyu Kumar awarded life imprisonment to Ramchandra Ghasi and his wife Phulmatiya Devi for axing to death one Shankar Ghasi over a land dispute in Tilo village, officials said.

The victim's son, Ajay Kumar, had lodged a case against the accused couple on January 14, 2019. PTI COR BS MNB