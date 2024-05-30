Jharkhand court sentences five persons to life for double murder

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), May 30 (PTI) A local court on Thursday sentenced five persons to life imprisonment in connection with a three-and-a-half-year-old double murder case in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.

The court of additional sessions judge-II sentenced Roya Rai Purty, alias Doli, Budhram Tiriya, alias Lal Tiriya, Bamun Tiriya, alias Motu, Raghunath Tiriya, and Jaipal Tiriya under Section 302 (murder)/34 IPC for the murders of Bishnu Purida and his wife Phurgun on January 3, 2021, in Totetopa village under Noamundi police station, due to a land dispute.

Additionally, the court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them.

Police had arrested the accused and placed them in judicial custody after registering a case. During the investigation, police collected necessary evidence against the convicts and filed a chargesheet in court.

In a separate incident, the principal district and sessions judge sentenced two men to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 15 (B) of the NDPS Act for drug peddling.

In March 2022, police intercepted a pickup van during a checking drive and recovered poppy husk and poista under Bandgaon police station in West Singhbhum district.

The vehicle, coming from Chakradharpur, was stopped, and Ganesh Chandra Shaw and Manas Pradhan, both residents of West Singhbhum district, were arrested for trading and transporting the contraband without valid documents. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on them. PTI BS MNB