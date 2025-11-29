Jharkhand court sentences man to life imprisonment for murder

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Nov 29 (PTI) A court in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a man three years ago over catching fish from a pond.

The court of Additional District and Session Judge Sachindra Nath Sinha on Friday also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on Lakhiram Singh, Additional Public Public Prosecutor Harsh Vardhan said.

Lakhiram Singh had offered liquor to Shivcharan Singh, before beating him to death in Nimdih police station area on December 12, 2022.

A case in this connection had been registered against Lakhiram Singh on the basis of an FIR lodged by the victim's relative Malindra Singh.

Shivcharan Singh, who was working as a caretaker of the pond, had strongly objected to Lakhiram Singh catching fish from it.