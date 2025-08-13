Jharkhand: Court sentences man, wife to life imprisonment for killing father

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Aug 13 (PTI) A court in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday sentenced a man and his wife to life imprisonment for strangulating his father to death last year.

The court of District and Additional Session Judge, Abhas Kumar, sentenced Rajdeo Pal and his wife Manju Devi to life imprisonment for strangulating Pal's father Sagar Mahato to death in Kaudiya village in Muffasil police station area in May, 2024.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on the convicts, and if they fail to cough up the amount, they will have to undergo an additional one year of imprisonment.

A case in this regard was filed based on a complaint lodged by Rajdeo Pal's younger brother Ramdeo Pal.

Police had filed the charge-sheet following an investigation of the case.

Based on the evidence, including the medical report, the court delivered the judgement against the couple.