Jharkhand CPI(ML) Liberation to hit streets in support of Feb 12 strike

Ranchi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Jharkhand unit of CPI (ML) Liberation on Tuesday announced that it will hit the streets in support of a nationwide general strike, called by a joint platform of 10 central trade unions on February 12 to protest against four labour codes and other issues.

The party also appealed to the people, labourers, farmers, youths, students, women and social organisations of the state to show their "resistance to anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the central government".

CPI(ML)L state secretary Manoj Bhakt alleged that the four labour codes were "being forcibly imposed by the Centre" and these were "a direct attack on the rights of the working class".

“The laws are a conspiracy to render workers helpless in the hands of corporate houses and capitalists. The real objective of these labour codes is to eliminate permanent employment, promote contract and insecure jobs, increase working hours and eliminate the protection of labour laws,” he claimed.

The demands of trade unions include the scrapping of four labour codes and rules, withdrawal of the Draft Seed Bill and Electricity Amendment Bill, and the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act.

The unions are also demanding for the restoration of MGNREGA and scrapping the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025. PTI SAN SAN BDC