Jharkhand: Deceased worker's body to be brought back from Mauritius post Soren's intervention

Ranchi, Dec 1 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s intervention has paved the way for bringing back the body of a labourer from East Singhbhum, who suffered serious injuries while working with a private company in Mauritius and died during treatment, officials said on Monday.

Former MLA Kunal Sarangi’s post on social media had prompted Soren to intervene in the case of Mohammed Shamim Ahmad (45), a resident of Baharagora block in East Singhbhum, they said.

He met with an accident while on duty, and was under treatment in Mauritius, where he died on Sunday, the officials said.

His family was informed about his death on Monday.

Sarangi had urged the CM to ensure arrangements for the return of the body to India.

Soren instructed East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Karan Satyarthi to provide full assistance, complete the required formalities and speed up the process of repatriation, the officials said.

Team leader of the State Migrant Control Room (which functions under Jharkhand’s labour department) Shikha Lakra told PTI that the state government has written to the Indian Embassy, and talks have been held with the private company for bringing back the body. PTI ANB RBT