Jharkhand: Devotees take holy dip in rivers to celebrate Kartik Purnima; Guv, CM greet people

Ranchi, Nov 5 (PTI) Thousands of people took a holy dip in rivers in Jharkhand as Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali were celebrated with enthusiasm across the state on Wednesday.

Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended their greetings to the people on the occasion, when the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak is also celebrated.

Soren, in a post on X, said, "Warmest greetings and salutations to all on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali. May your lives be prosperous, healthy, and joyful; that is my heartfelt wish." In another post, he said, "On the auspicious occasion of the Prakash Purb of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who taught the values of service, truth, humanity, equality, and compassion, heartfelt congratulations to all." In Ranchi, thousands of worshippers visited the Subarnarekha River ghat in Namkum area and took a holy dip this morning.

Apart from Ranchi, worshippers took a holy dip in the confluence of the Damodar and Bhairavi rivers in Rajrappa and worshipped Maa Chhinnamastika.

In Dhanbad, devotees took a holy dip at Mohlabani and Lal Bangla ghats on the Damodar River, while in Jamshedpur, people took the dip in Kharkai and Subarnarekha rivers.