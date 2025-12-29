Jharkhand: Dhanbad police recovers stolen newborn, 4 arrested

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Dec 29 (PTI) Police have recovered a newborn stolen from Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH) here within 24 hours of the incident and arrested four persons, including a woman, officials said on Monday.

The boy was taken from the hospital’s maternity ward on Saturday night by a woman disguised as nursing staff, who claimed the child needed a medical check-up.

When the infant did not return, family members raised an alarm and informed police.

The hospital is located with Saraidhela police station limits.

Saraidhela police station officer-in-charge Manjit Kumar told PTI that four persons have been arrested in this connection.

"They are hospital contractual staff Ishteyaque Ansari, Hasimuddin Ansari, Kaushal Kumar Singh and a woman Abhilasha Singh, who had posed as a nursing staff," the police officer said.

Police said the accused confessed to their crime and had planned to sell the newborn to a couple for Rs 3 lakh.

The infant was recovered from Bhuli Township on Sunday night, about 8 km from the district headquarters.

"Based on CCTV camera footage, raids were conducted at different locations, and the infant was finally recovered in Bhuli Township area," Kumar said.

SNMMCH superintendent Dr D K Gindauria confirmed that the stolen infant was recovered on Sunday night and handed over to his mother in the hospital.

"The newborn underwent medical check-up after recovery and its health was found normal," Gindauria added. PTI CORR ANB MNB