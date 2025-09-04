Jharkhand: Disabled youth arrested for murder of elderly couple

Dumka, Sep 4 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested the disabled youth who allegedly murdered an elderly couple and injured two of their daughters in Jharkhand's Dumka district.

Addressing the media, Dumka SP Pitamber Singh Kherwar said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Shikaripara SDPO Bijay Mahato and accompanied by Shikaripara police station officer-in-charge Amit Lakra used technical surveillance and information network to trace accused Lokesh Murmu who was disabled on one hand.

"In our initial investigation based on the statement of the elder daughter of the murdered elderly couple, Hiramani Hembrom, it was evident that her boyfriend Lokesh Murmu, a native of Pakur, had committed the crime enraged by the couple's refusal to allow his marriage with their daughter over his physical disability and unemployment," Kherwar said.

The SIT raided different places in search of the accused and finally he was nabbed at Pakur on Wednesday night.

"Murmu, who is disabled in his right hand, has confessed to the crime and claimed that he committed the murder after the elderly couple not only refused his marriage with their daughter, but also humiliated him for being disabled and unemployed," Lakra added.

Saheb Hembrom (60) and wife Mangli Kisku (55), were killed and their daughters Hiramani (32) and Beni (18) sustained injuries on Tuesday night.

In her statement, the elder daughter had alleged that her boyfriend, Murmu, had committed this crime.