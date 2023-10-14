Jharkhand districts ask Durga Puja committees not to blare loudspeakers after 10 pm

Ranchi, Oct 14 (PTI) In a bid to make Durga Puja safe and peaceful, administrations of several districts of Jharkhand have urged organising committees not to blare loudspeakers after 10 pm and not use nylon or synthetic cloth for pandal-making, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The Ranchi district administration has issued a 33-point guideline for the committees, including prohibiting the blaring of loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am during Durga Puja.

In its directive, the district administration also said that loudspeakers should not blare above 70 decibels to prevent noise pollution.

"Loudspeakers should not be used for playing bhajans or songs from 10 pm to 6 am. In special circumstances, loudspeakers can be used in low volume to provide lost-found or other necessary information," according to an official press communiqué.

Advertisment

Nylon and synthetic clothes should not be used in making of pandals. Ensure arrangements for fire extinguishers, buckets filled with water and dry sand, and rubber hand gloves inside or near the pandal, it stated.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha said that several guidelines related to cleanliness, fire safety, installation of CCTV cameras, electricity wiring, noise pollution norms and control room have been issued to the puja committees and it is expected that they would follow accordingly.

Apart from Ranchi, other districts such as Hazaribag, Deoghar, Dhanbad and East Singhbhum have also issued specific guidelines for the puja committees to make the festivity period incident-free, the official said.

Advertisment

A total of 713 puja pandals in the state, including 75 in capital Ranchi, have been identified as sensitive and special security arrangements are being made for them, a senior police officer said.

In Ranchi, Durga Puja pandals come up in more than 150 places. An adequate number of Quick Response Teams (QRTs) would be deployed in the district, the official said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on Friday also reviewed with top officials the preparedness for the Durga Puja festival, which starts next week.

He directed the officials to ensure safety, security, cleanliness, power supply, traffic management and adequate fire-preventing arrangements during the upcoming festive season. PTI SAN SAN ACD