Jharkhand doctor gets Rs 2 cr extortion threat, IMA demands action

Ranchi, Oct 13 (PTI) A Jharkhand-based doctor has filed a police complaint after allegedly receiving a Rs 2 crore extortion threat from an unidentified person claiming to be calling from Dubai, officials said on Monday.

ENT specialist Samit Lal filed the complaint at Ranchi's Argora police station, stating that he was threatened with death through a phone call and text message.

"Dr Lal has mentioned in his complaint that he received a death threat and a demand for Rs 2 crore via call and message," said Argora police station in-charge Anil Kumar Tiwari.

Jharkhand chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) condemned the incident and asked the state government to immediately arrest the accused.

"The incident is not only a matter of concern for Dr Lal, but is extremely frightening and matter of insecurity for the entire medical fraternity. Therefore, we demand immediate action and arrest of the accused," the IMA members said in an official communiqué. PTI SAN SAN MNB