Jharkhand does not need DVC's power; state to lay own transmission line: CM

Koderma (Jharkhand), Dec 5 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday asserted that the people of the state do not need the power produced by Damodar Valley Corporation, saying his government will lay its own transmission lines in the DVC command area.

Advertisment

Soren, the executive president of the ruling JMM, also accused the BJP-led central government of withholding a sum of Rs 1.36 lakh crore due to the state on the account of coal mined in Jharkhand.

"Coal is being extracted from our state. Rs 1.36 lakh crore is pending with the Centre's entity (Coal India). Entities like DVC are blackmailing us. The Centre does not provide our dues but is prompt to deduct electricity charges," he said.

The Centre is not giving Jharkhand what is rightfully the state's, but electricity dues are deducted immediately, the chief minister claimed while addressing a public gathering in Koderma.

Advertisment

"The state government will install its own transmission lines in the DVC command area and provide electricity to the people. We will not depend on the DVC in the times to come," Soren said.

Established in 1948, the DVC is an integrated power major spread across a command area of 24,235 sq km in West Bengal and Jharkhand. It is the first multipurpose river valley project of independent India.

Out of the DVC’s total nine thermal and hydel power stations, five are in Jharkhand with the rest being located in neighbouring West Bengal. The total installed capacity of these five power stations in Bokaro, Chandrapura, Koderma, Panchet and Tilaya is 2084 MW.

Advertisment

The DVC, which functions under the Centre’s Ministry of Power, also has solar power projects in the state.

"We are giving up to 100 units of free electricity to the people of the state… The DVC can keep its system to itself, make pickle out of it and eat it," Soren later said on X.

At Koderma, the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 194 projects worth Rs 433 crore.

Advertisment

Soren said that the camps being organised under the programme “Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar (your scheme, your government at your doorstep) are revealing the reality of the problems and sufferings of the poor living in remote areas.

On the basis of the applications received in the camps, policies are being prepared and schemes are being implemented, he said.

People are getting the benefits of the scheme but the opposition is unable to digest its popularity, the JMM leader alleged.

"All legislators are invited for this programme but opposition MLAs are maintaining distance. They are not bothered about benefits to commoners. They are just spreading lies about corruption. However, I am committed to take the state ahead on the path of development," he said. PTI NAM NN