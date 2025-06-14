Jharkhand: Drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 44.57 lakh in cash seized, two held

Chatra, Jun 14 (PTI) Two persons including a woman were arrested after brown sugar and opium worth around Rs 1.5 crore were seized from their possession in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Saturday.

Both the accused were arrested from different locations during a raid under Patthalgadda and Rajpur police station areas, they said.

Chatra Superintendent of Police (SP) Sumit Kumar Agarwal said that Roshan Dangi, one of the masterminds of drug trafficking, was arrested during the raid in the Patthalgadda police station limits on Friday.

"On his identification, police raided the house of one Rubi Devi, a relative of Dangi, at Budhigara village in Rajpur police station limits and recovered 287 grams of brown sugar and 11.17 kg of opium, worth around Rs 1.5 crore," Agarwal said.

He said that Rs 44,57,350 in cash was also recovered from a sack in the house of Devi.

Agarwal said Dangi had earlier escaped during the raids conducted on June 11, during which a woman drug trafficker was arrested and 3.82 kg of brown sugar and 2.78 kg of opium, worth a total of Rs 10 crore, were seized from her possession.

Police also seized Rs 23.06 lakh in cash and other items from her residence in Kumhar Toli in the Patthalgadda police station area, he said. PTI COR SAN RG