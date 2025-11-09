Jharkhand: Drugs worth Rs 44.1 lakh seized in Jharkhand, 7 arrested

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Nov 9 (PTI) Seven people have been arrested and drugs worth Rs 44.1 lakh seized from their possession in separate incidents in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Sunday.

In the first incident, police nabbed four people allegedly involved in selling and buying opium in Hazaribag Mufassil police station area on Saturday.

A total of 8.2 kg of opium worth Rs 42.5 lakh was seized from their possession, Hazaribag Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Amit Kumar Anand said.

During interrogation, they informed the police that they had procured the opium from Chatra district and were planning to transport it to Haryana to sell it in the northern state. Three of the four arrested persons hail from Chatra and one hails from Hazaribag, he added.

A case has been lodged under the sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

In another incident, police seized 10 gm of brown sugar, worth Rs 1.6 lakh, and arrested three persons in Katkamsandi police station area on Saturday. An FIR was registered against them.

All the arrested persons have been remanded to judicial custody.